Life drawing inspired by exhibition

The National Centre for Craft and Design, in Navigation Wharf, Sleaford, is giving visitors the chance to try life drawing.

Martyn Blundell will teach the class, taking inspiration from the current exhibition, The World Is Your Dressing Up Box.

Life drawing will take place on Saturday, October 7, from 10am to 3pm.

The session will cost £30, with basic materials provided.

Life drawing is suitable for those over the age of 16.

Call 01529 308710 to book.