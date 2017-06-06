Lions Club celebrates centenary

The Lions Club will be celebrating 100 years since the organisation was founded and the Sleaford and District Club is marking the fact at an event on Sunday.

The club members will be holding a Picnic in the Park on Boston Road Recreation Ground in Sleaford from 11am to 4pm.

You can bring a picnic and join them - there is no entry fee and if needed, members will be running their hot dog stall along with free games and fun for all.

The William Alvey School choir will singing and there will be a falconry show.

For more information contact Paul on 01476 575978.