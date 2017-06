An exhibition showing work produced by finalists for a competition is currently on display at the Carre Gallery, in Sleaford.

More than 150 entries were received for the Hidden In Plain Sight competition, which asked people to take pictures of areas of Sleaford and the district which go unnoticed.

These were then narrowed down by a panel of three judges.

Work from the finalists has now been professionally mounted, and will be on display until Saturday, June 17.