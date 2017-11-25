Magic and Mayhem with Sleeping Beauty panto at Sleaford Little Theatre

A pantomime full of magic, mayhem, music and laughter is coming to Sleaford Playhouse next month.

Sleaford Little Theatre present The Sleeping Beauty, with shoes running from Wednesday, December 6, to Saturday, December 16.

Shows are at 7.30pm, with some extra matinee performances scheduled.

It follows Princess Aurora, who is visited by four good fairies at her christening.

Evil fairy Carabosse is jealous that she was not invited, so curses the infant.

She declares that before the sun sets on Aurora’s 18th birthday, the princess will prick her finger on a spindle of a spinning wheel and die.

With help from a good fairy the curse is reversed, as instead the princess will fall into a deep sleep for 100 years until she is awakened by a kiss from a prince.

A spokesman from Sleaford Little Theatre said: “This is a pantomime for all the family to enjoy, full of magic and mayhem, music and laughter, and with spectacular groundbreaking special effects.”

The Sleeping Beauty has been written by Ben Crocker and is directed by Jane Guest.

Tickets, priced between £8 and £10, are available from www.sleafordplayhouse.co.uk, from the box office on 0333 666 3366 or from Animal Magic, in Westgate, Sleaford.