Man meets a puffin in new production

A play following a man who meets a puffin in the middle of the sea is coming to the Terry O’Toole Theatre, in North Hykeham.

Open Attic Theatre Company present Much Ado About Puffin on Saturday, October 21, at 3pm.

A spokesman from Terry O’Toole Theatre said: “Using skilful puppetry, beautiful music and good old-fashioned storytelling, Much Ado About Puffin is a little story about stepping out into the unknown.”

Tickets, priced at £7.50, are available from 01522 883311.