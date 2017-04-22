Market in tribute to St George

Final preparations are being made for this year’s St George’s Day Market.

The event will be held by Sleaford Town Council on Saturday, April 22, in Sleaford Market Place.

It will see the regular traders joined by a wide variety of stalls, with about 20 extra expected.

There will be jewellery, bags, crafts including knitted items, embroidery and wooden pieces, for sale, along with homeware, gifts, and sweets.

In addition, there will be information stalls to browse relating to such causes as stroke awareness, the Royal Air Force Regiment, Cats Protection, and the Royal British Legion.

A live entertainment programme has also been arranged for the day, with singing, Morris dance, and a play from pupils at William Alvey CofE School among the items planned.

The market will run from 9am to 3pm.

It will be officially opened at 10am by the Mayor of Sleaford, the Town Crier and the Rev Philip Johnson.

This will be followed by a blessing.