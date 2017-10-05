Milling day at Cogglesford Watermill

Cogglesford Watermill, in East Road, Sleaford, will be open this Sunday, October 8, for a milling day.

The mill which has been producing flour since the early 18th century will be open to visitors from 11am to 4pm.

Visitors will be able to see the water wheels turn the grain to produce wholemeal flour.

There will also be the chance to take home a bag of Cogglesford Watermill’s very own flour on sale in the shop.

For details, visit www.cogglesfordwaermill.co.uk