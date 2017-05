Cogglesford Watermill, in East Road, is hosting a milling day this Sunday, May 14, as part of National Mills Weekend.

Visitors can see the mill in action between 11am and 4pm, and even buy some homemade flour.

National Mills Weekend marks the start of Real Bread Maker Week, run by the Real Bread Campaign.

Cogglesford Watermill has invited Sonya Hundal from Greenfields Bakers to sell artisan bread loaves.

For details, visit: www.cogglesfordwatermill.co.uk