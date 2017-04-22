More acts for Sleaford Live

There are more free performances and events taking place as part of the 13th year of Sleaford Live from Friday, April 28, to Sunday, May 7.

On Sunday, April 30, Sleaford Ukele Orchestra will play at the Solo Club from 7pm to 10pm; Croagh Patrick at 7.30pm in Millers Bar and Brasserie; and Stolen Fridays from 9pm at The Barge and Bottle.

The Barge and Bottle invite bands and musicians to perform from 1.30pm on Monday, May 1. Weather permitting it will be held outdoors, and will include a barbecue and bouncy castle.

Sleaford Hub Writers and Unplugged performers meet at the NCCD from 6.30pm on Tuesday, May 2, and Nigel Trueman will play at Millers Bar and Brasserie from 6.30pm.

On Wednesday, May 3, six performers including Lynn McFarland will play at The Solo Bar from 7.30pm, and Djanco, Whitworth brother Thom, Rich and James Poole will play at The Bustard Inn, South Rauceby from 8pm.

There is a music train heading to Bateman’s Brewery on Thursday, May 4, with trains collecting from Sleaford, Heckington and Boston, and return journeys also.

See next week’s Standard for the final instalment on Sleaford Live or visit: www.sleafordlive.co.uk