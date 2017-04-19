Mud will get your Tiger Feet stomping to the sound of the ‘70s at Sleaford Legionnaires Club

There will be a night of nostalgia this Saturday, April 22, as Mud and Racey will perform at The Legionnaires Club, in Sleaford.

Between 1973 and 1976 Mud notched up 11 top 10 hits, including number one singles Tiger Feet and Lonely This Christmas.

Mud played their first gig in March, 1968, and four years later were signed by RAX records.

In 1974, their hit Tiger Feet stayed in the number one spot for four weeks, and later that year, Lonely This Christmas became their second number one hit.

Racey originally started out as Phoenix Press, before changing to Alive N Kicking, then Racey.

They saw great success, with five million record sales across worldwide.

Lay your Love on Me and Some Girls reached number two and number three in the British Charts.

The band split in 1985 but reformed five years later, and now continue to play gigs in the UK and Europe.

Tickets for the event on Saturday are £23 from 01522 576235 or 07729 097235.

Doors open at 5.30pm, and music is from 6.30pm to 1am.