Murder mystery is coming to village

A murder mystery evening will be held in a village hall near Sleaford.

Murder For Hire present A Semi-Professional Murder at Wellingore Memorial Hall.

It will take place this Friday, September 22.

Individuals and teams are invited to come along and be a detective to solve the crime most foul - a murder.

Audiences can bring their own team of sleuths, or can join a team on the night.

There is no minimum or maximum number for a team.

There is a bottle of bubbly up for grabs for the team who are able to correctly identify the murderer.

Tickets for the murder mystery are priced at £7.

Ticket prices include a Ploughman’s supper during the interval.

Doors open at 7pm, and the production will start at 7.30pm.

There will be a licensed bar available.

A raffle will also take place.

For details and ticket information, call Liz on 01522 810365.

You can also email wellingorewi@gmail.com

Funds raised will go towards supporting Wellingore Women’s Institute.