Murder mystery is coming to village

A murder mystery evening will be held in a village hall near Sleaford.
Murder For Hire present A Semi-Professional Murder at Wellingore Memorial Hall.
It will take place this Friday, September 22.
Individuals and teams are invited to come along and be a detective to solve the crime most foul - a murder.
Audiences can bring their own team of sleuths, or can join a team on the night.
There is no minimum or maximum number for a team.
There is a bottle of bubbly up for grabs for the team who are able to correctly identify the murderer.
Tickets for the murder mystery are priced at £7.
Ticket prices include a Ploughman’s supper during the interval.
Doors open at 7pm, and the production will start at 7.30pm.
There will be a licensed bar available.
A raffle will also take place.
For details and ticket information, call Liz on 01522 810365.
You can also email wellingorewi@gmail.com
Funds raised will go towards supporting Wellingore Women’s Institute.
