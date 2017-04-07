Music from folk quartet

An ‘immensely talented’ and ‘spirited’ jazz vocalist is set to perform at Ewerby Reading Room, near Sleaford.

Zoe Gilby Quartet will play at the venue in Main Street this Sunday, April 9, as part of Lincolnshire Rural Touring.

Her original compositions are written by double bassist and husband Andy Champion, and she draws influence from Sheila Jordan and Joni Mitchell.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Rural Touring said: “This nationally-renowned immensely talented and spirited jazz vocalist is joined by her commanding band for an adventurous blend of new music, familiar classics and contemporary covers. An evening of sheer enjoyment.”

Zoe has toured across the UK and abroad also, with performances at festivals in Romania, Morocco, Ukraine and Finland.

Zoe Gilby Quarter will play at Ewerby Reading Room this Sunday at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £9, available by emailing ewerbyreadingroom@gmail.com.

They will also perform at Terry O’Toole Theatre, in North Hykeham, on Friday, April 7.

Tickets for the gig are priced at £14 for adults, £12 for concessions and £7.50 for children.

They are available at: www.terryotooletheatre.org.uk