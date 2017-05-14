Annual Sleaford Live festival draws to a close

‘Great fun’ was had at the 13th annual Sleaford Live Festival which ended on Sunday.

The final week of events saw Pennyless and Steptoe and Son entertain audiences at Sleaford Playhouse, and music from Lynn McFarland, Keith Collishaw, the Solo Classical Guitar Ensemble, and many more.

Solo Classical Guitar Ensemble playing a charity gig in St Denys Church. EMN-170805-160636001

Keith Collishaw, part of the Sleaford Live committee, told The Standard events were well supported.

He said: “On the whole, it was very good. It was great fun.”

The committee expect to start the planning process for next year’s event at its June meeting.

Keith said: “We are looking forward to next year’s event.”

Choirs Galore at The Source, with Winchesea School choir performing. EMN-170805-160919001

Keith and the committee would like to thank everyone who played and attended, as well as the venues who took part in this year’s Sleaford Live Festival.

Ukulele players performing at Heckington Windmill Tea Rooms and Brewery. EMN-170805-150229001