Annual Sleaford Live festival draws to a close

‘Great fun’ was had at the 13th annual Sleaford Live Festival which ended on Sunday.
The final week of events saw Pennyless and Steptoe and Son entertain audiences at Sleaford Playhouse, and music from Lynn McFarland, Keith Collishaw, the Solo Classical Guitar Ensemble, and many more.
Keith Collishaw, part of the Sleaford Live committee, told The Standard events were well supported.
He said: “On the whole, it was very good. It was great fun.”
The committee expect to start the planning process for next year’s event at its June meeting.
Keith said: “We are looking forward to next year’s event.”
Keith and the committee would like to thank everyone who played and attended, as well as the venues who took part in this year’s Sleaford Live Festival.