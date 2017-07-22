Artisan market set to join folk festival in Leadenham

Leadenham is set for a day of folk music and art and crafts when A Day of Lincolnshire Folk and the village’s first artisan market is held on Saturday, August 6.

In its eighth year, the folk festival will see folk bands, dancers and acts from around the UK performing live around the village.

Leadenham Teahouse will be a venue for some of the day’s activities - laying on the area’s first artisan market with around 40 stalls.

Katie Mace, co-owner of the Teahouse, said: “We were delighted to be asked by the organisers of the folk festival to have live music here.

“In addition to the Day of Folk, we are holding our own event on the day. It will be our first Leadenham Artisan Market in the grounds of Leadenham Teahouse.”

There will be local and independent food and drink producers offering beers, bakery items, juices, honeys, chutneys, loose-leaf teas, Lincolnshire sausage, ice-cream and an artisan pizza oven.

Coffee, tea and cakes will be available from Leadenham Teahouse from 11am.

Local crafters and luxury handmade body product producers will also be showcasing their items, along with photographers, illustrators, painters, crochet artists and local businesses.

A £10 fee from each stall booked will be donated to the Meningitis Research Trust.

More details via leaden hamteahouse.co.uk/events/