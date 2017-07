Cranwell Military Wives Choir will hold its summer concert next Saturday, July 15, at St Denys’ Church, in Sleaford.

Direction will come from Rowland Lee, and the choir will be joined by soloists from RAF College Band at Cranwell.

Music will be from 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £10 and must be purchased in advance.

To book, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/cmwc or call 0333 666 3366.

Refreshments will be included on the night.