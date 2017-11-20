Cranwell Military Wives Choir to feature at Peterborough Cathedral concert

The ladies of the Cranwell Military Wives Choir have been invited to take part in the national Military Wives Choir Cathedral tour in December. As part of the ‘Home For Christmas’ tour, the 32 strong choir of wives from RAF Cranwell will be performing a series of well known Christmas numbers at Peterborough Cathedral on Saturday. December 9. Cranwell choir memebr Sam Wildridge said: “We are so excited to be able to perform in such a beautiful Cathedral in the heart of Peterborough this year. Christmas time can be such a tough experience for military families as many of our husbands will be overseas on duties and therefore will miss celebrating with their loved ones. Being able to focus on singing on this tour brings us all together to share our experiences, support each other and be a comfort when some of us may need it.” For concert tickets visit www.ticketmastwer.co.uk/militarywiveschoirs.