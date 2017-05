Belshazzar’s Feast, featuring Paul Sartin and Paul Hutchinson, are set to perform at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre.

The duo will play at the venue near University of Lincoln, this Sunday, May 28, at 8pm.

The show features musical genres such as folk, classical, jazz and pop.

It will also include humour and comedy, making it a unique live experience.

Tickets priced at £14 for adults, and £12 for concessions are available from 01522 837600 or www.lpac.co.uk