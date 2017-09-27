Final show for Sleaford Concert band director as British Legion launches Poppy Prom campaign

Sleaford Royal British Legion branch is to hold its 11th Poppy Prom for the annual poppy appeal supporting serving and former servicemen and women and their families.

The popular show will again feature Sleaford Concert Band, at St George’s Academy, Sleaford on Saturday October 21, at 7.30pm.

This will be the last outing for Jim McQuade as the band’s director of music, having been jointly involved with the prom since the very first one with Lt Col Ian Graham, the then chairman of the branch.

After 20 years as director it will be a particularly memorable event for him.

This year’s theme, for the first half of the concert, will feature a piece of music to pay tribute to the Battle of Passchendaele, the third Battle of Ypres (1917), being the 100th anniversary of that First World War battle. A British offensive resulting in the loss of 245,000 British troops.

The second half will commence with the popular Miller Magic, paying tribute to the Beatles. This will lead up to the Prom Night with all the favourite patriotic sing-along songs. Flag waving is essential and will be provided on the night.

Last year the branch raised £36,232 towards the county total of £912,729 for the poppy appeal. This year to date the branch total already stands at £33,588.54.

Branch chairman Clive Candlin said: “Due to the generosity of the people of Sleaford and district the branch has raised just short of £70,000 in the last two years.”

Tickets, at £8, are on sale at Moore and Scrupps, Southgate, Sleaford; Co-op Stores in Sleaford and Heckington; The Coffee Pot Café in Ruskington and by calling 07938 575385.

Should anyone wish to be one of the Poppy sellers there will be a briefing in the Legionnaires Club at 7.30pm on Tuesday October 10.