Folk performance from Blair Dunlop

Folk musician Blair Dunlop is performing in Harmston Memorial Hall this Saturday, January 21.

Critically acclaimed singer, songwriter and guitarist, Blair has now released three albums, two EPs and toured around the world.

His third album Gilded was released in May last year on his own label Gilded Wings and was widely acclaimed, gaining airtime on BBC Radio 2.

Blair has also won the BBC Radio 2 Horizon Award following releases in 2012 and 2014.

Critics have described Blair Dunlop’s sound as ‘a gentle but firm talent’ and ‘a neat fusion of tradition and individuality’.

A spokesman for Blair said: “Blair has now cemented his place as one of Britain’s most exciting talents to come from the folk scene.”

The gig at Harmston Memorial Hall will start at 7.45pm and end at about 10.30pm.

Tickets for the gig are priced at £9 for adults and £6.50 for children under 16-years-old.

They are available from Keith Elms on 01522 722642, and from Jo Oldham on 01522 722919.

Alternatively contact the Thorold Arms in Harmston.