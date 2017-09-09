Fundraising concert for Heydour church and village hall

Oasby Summer Consort and Friends invite audiences to Heydour Parish Hall, in Aisby.

Proceeds from the concert on Saturday, September 16, will be split between St Michael and All Angels Church and the Village Hall.

Tickets priced at £10 for adults are available from 01529 455246, 01529 455466, or on the door.

A buffet supper afterwards at Foxdale, in Oasby, will be included.

Drinks will be served from 6pm, and there will be music from 7pm.