Fusion of sound from musicians

A fusion of Spanish and African rhythms is coming to a village near Sleaford next week.

Son Yambu will be at Heydour Parish Hall, in Aisby, next Sunday, November 17, at 7.30pm.

The show comes as part of the Lincolnshire Rural Touring programme, which brings high quality theatre to remote areas.

Son Yambu play authentic Son Cubano-Afro-Cuban music which orginated in the streets of eastern Cuba.

The band is made up of Dunia Correa on vocals, Fank Portuondo Ortiz on trés and backing vocals, Javier Fioramonti on bass, Rene ‘Menique’ Savigne on congas, Oscar Martinez on bongos, Toby Herschmann on timbales and Alberto ‘Muziquito’ Savigne on trumpet.

They have performed at festivals such as Glastonbury and even The Rainforest World Music Festival - in Borneo.

A spokesman for Son Yambu said: “Playing their irresistible tropical rhythms, they bring their audiences a truly sensational, authentic Latin-music experience, and their music is guaranteed to turn any event into a fiesta.”

Tickets, priced at £10 for adults, £8 for seniors and members, and £5 for children under 16, are available from 01529 455501, 07879 447427 or norman.hatcliff@btinternet.com