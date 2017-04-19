Gospel concert at Ruskington Methodist Church

Ruskington Methodist Church will host an evening of music by the Gospel Heirs on Saturday.

Formed in 1990 the Gospel Heirs consist of twins John and Andrew Polson, Derek McCormick and David Patterson.

The group have taken their music all over the world including USA, Australia and Scandinavia. In July 2015 they led the music at the International Gideon’s Convention in the USA.

With global album sales exceeding 10,000 the quartet continue to delight audiences locally and internationally, nearly three decades after their first performance.

There is no admission fee for the concert, which starts at 7.30pm, but there will be a retiring collection. Further information from Bob Abbott on 01526 833437, e-mail: r.abbott097@btinternet.com