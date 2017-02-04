Half term activities for school children

With February half term fast approaching, a holiday club will be held at Go Dance Studios, in East Road, Sleaford.

Theatre days will take place on Wednesday, February 15, and Thursday, February 16.

Sessions are aimed at children between five-years-old and 11, with a theme of Alice Through The Looking Glass.

Children will sing, dance and act throughout the two day event.

The theatre days will culminate in a performance to parents on Thursday, February 16, at 3pm.

There is a cost of £40 for the two days.

Theatre days start at 9am and end at 3.30pm.

An optional breakfast club is also available for an added cost of £3, starting at 8.30pm.

To book a place, and for further details, call Go Dance Studios on 01529 300930.

Alternatively, visit: www.godance.co.uk

Go Dance Studios is located in Unit 2 East Park, in East Road.

Every half term the studio puts on a musical or film-based holiday club.

Go Dance Studios also offer children’s parties, dance classes for adults, and adult fitness classes.