Hundreds enjoy special day of folk in Leadenham

Day of Lincolnshire Folk, Music, Dance and Song at The George Hotel, Leadenham. Band From County Hell performing on the George Hotel Yard Stage. EMN-170708-131530001
Crowds of people enjoyed a day of traditional Lincolnshire folk music at the George Hotel in Leadenham.

It was the eighth annual Day of Lincolnshire Folk Music, Dance and Song, with a wide variety of performances taking place at The George and other locations in the village.

Day of Lincolnshire Folk, Music, Dance and Song at The George Hotel, Leadenham. EMN-170708-131507001

The event was organised by 600 Whiskies Unplugged – a folk club named after the huge variety of whskies on sale at the George.

Owner of the George, Mike Willgoose said the event had been a huge success with acts from across Lincolnshire playing infront of around 1,500 visitors.

“The atmosphere was fantastic,” said Mr Willgoose. “Something really special.”

This year’s event saw a new location in Leadenham involved, with a special stage at the tea rooms where the audience could watch acts and enjoy a cuppa with performers.

Day of Lincolnshire Folk, Music, Dance and Song at The George Hotel, Leadenham. Performers on the Orchard Stage. EMN-170708-131541001

Day of Lincolnshire Folk, Music, Dance and Song at The George Hotel, Leadenham. Performers on the Orchard Stage. EMN-170708-131541001

“We had three stages altogether, “ added Mr Willgoose. “We had a huge variety of acts from all over Lincolnshire, all contributing to a marvellous day.”

Mr Willgoose praised the work of the 600 Whiskies Unplugged club and its organiser Tom Lane.

“He puts a tremendous amount into it,” he said. “It takes a lot of organising, but it really pays off with a day everyone really enjoys.”