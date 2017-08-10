Hundreds enjoy special day of folk in Leadenham

Crowds of people enjoyed a day of traditional Lincolnshire folk music at the George Hotel in Leadenham.

It was the eighth annual Day of Lincolnshire Folk Music, Dance and Song, with a wide variety of performances taking place at The George and other locations in the village.

Day of Lincolnshire Folk, Music, Dance and Song at The George Hotel, Leadenham. EMN-170708-131507001

The event was organised by 600 Whiskies Unplugged – a folk club named after the huge variety of whskies on sale at the George.

Owner of the George, Mike Willgoose said the event had been a huge success with acts from across Lincolnshire playing infront of around 1,500 visitors.

“The atmosphere was fantastic,” said Mr Willgoose. “Something really special.”

This year’s event saw a new location in Leadenham involved, with a special stage at the tea rooms where the audience could watch acts and enjoy a cuppa with performers.

Day of Lincolnshire Folk, Music, Dance and Song at The George Hotel, Leadenham. Performers on the Orchard Stage. EMN-170708-131541001

“We had three stages altogether, “ added Mr Willgoose. “We had a huge variety of acts from all over Lincolnshire, all contributing to a marvellous day.”

Mr Willgoose praised the work of the 600 Whiskies Unplugged club and its organiser Tom Lane.

“He puts a tremendous amount into it,” he said. “It takes a lot of organising, but it really pays off with a day everyone really enjoys.”