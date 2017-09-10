Lincoln to host hot new music festival

An exciting new music festival is coming to the historic City of Lincoln that will see multiple bands play at a variety of venues - and all in one day!

The 2Q Festival - which has already seen two years of success in Derby, is branching out into Lincoln for the first time on Saturday, October 28.

Some of the UK’s hottest up and coming bands will be hitting Lincoln’s music scene, alongside a number of well-established artists.

Ian Evans, 2Q Festival’s programmer and director, said: “We are incredibly happy with our line-up so far and the discussions going on to add to this are really positive.

“It feels like the line-up will be great value for the ticket price and we hope that people get on board and come along and discover some new music along with some old favourites.”

Just some of the names coming to Lincoln that have so far been announced includes: British Sea Power, The Sherlocks, Trash, Sean Blakey and Circa Waves.More will be announced in the coming weeks.

1 Tickets are already selling out fast - they are just £20 each (plus booking fee). To get hold of a ticket, please visit: www.2qfestival.co.uk.