Cranwell Military Wives Choir are set to perform in Ruskington next month.

The choir will sing at the Ruskington Methodist Church on Thursday, February 23.

Cranwell Military Wives was formed in 2012, and is part of the Military Wives Choir Foundation.

Musical direction comes from Rowland Lee, who composes music for children’s television programmes.

Tickets for the performance are priced at £5 each.

To book, contact Bob Abbot on 01526 833437.