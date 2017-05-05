PHOTO GALLERY - Sleaford Live 2017 is in full swing

There is ‘lots more to come’ as part of the 13th Sleaford Live Festival which ends this Sunday, May 7.

The festival started on Friday, with performances from Lynn McFarland, a ceilidh from Akmeds Camel and Lonely Mr Punch, and a comedy night at Sleaford Playhouse taking place over the weekend.

Glass Onion playing at The Barge and Bottle. EMN-170205-111326001

Keith Collishaw, part of the Sleaford Live committee said: “It is going very well so far. There are so many events for people to choose from.”

The rest of this week will see performances from Nigel Trueman, Pennyless and the Solo Classical Guitar Ensemble, plus a music train departing from Sleaford and heading to Bateman’s Brewery, in Wainfleet.

Keith added: “It is quite a diverse festival. There is a lot more to come and lots to look forward to.”

For more on the festival, visit: www.sleafordlive.co.uk