Ruskington church’s bells to ring out for BBC Music Day

A village campaign to restore a set of historic church bells is figuring in the BBC’s Music Day tomorrow (Thursday).

The urgent re-hanging work for the six bells of All Saints’ Church in Ruskington which range in age from 1593 to 1911, was estimated to cost around £43,000.

The bells will be joining hundreds of others worldwide simultaneously ringing out at 7pm (Alford’s will also join in locally).

Debra Wadsley from the restoration campaign said: “The aim is to bring about a sense of community cohesion and a sense of belonging to a rich heritage.

“We are now well into the project.

“We will be having a glass of wine at 15 Manor Street while we hear our bells ringing out. We are expecting local dignitaries and many people from the village to be there too.”