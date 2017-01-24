School choir to feature in football song

A Celtic folk rock band from Sleaford has enlisted a boys’ choir to help produce songs for two premier football teams

Eight years ago The Band From County Hell, fronted by Steve and Julie Mclelland, penned and recorded official songs for Manchester United and Glasgow Rangers.

Johnny Dowd and Steve Mclelland of the Band From County Hell recording with Carres school choir. EMN-170113-170231001

This time they have been approached to create a song each for Premiership side Liverpool and top Scottish club Celtic. Steve added that this time they potentially have a wider audience with the music being made available to download on major sites when released in August.

They have been working on the songs for some time and are getting towards the end of the recording process, using Superfly Studio in Ollerton, Notts.

Julie said: “The two releases are to be linked but it is most likely the Liverpool song (called ‘Here We Are’) will be published first.” The Celtic song is yet untitled.

Steve said: “They wanted us for the celtic instrumentation, with both clubs having Irish celtic links.”

He approached Carre’s Grammar School Head of Music Ruth Quinton to use her boys’ choir for the chorus having been inspired by the Rolling Stones’ track, You Can’t Always Get What You Want.

“It comes in within the first 30 seconds of the song as the hook,” said Steve, who thought it was great to involve local voices. He was joined by fellow band member ‘Mad Dog’ Johnny Dowd for the recording session at Carre’s last Friday.

Teacher Ruth Quinton said it was exciting for the choir of boys from years 7-11, as they mainly do concerts and live performances.

Thirteen-year-old Hugh Johnson said it had been a good experience.

Fellow singer Sam Warrener, 13, said: “It is the first time we have actually been recorded. We are in a band as well, but have never done that, so it shows us how long it takes.”