UB4O are ready to have a ‘party’ on stage at festival

Astro from UB40 has spoken to The Standard ahead of the band’s performance at the Newark Festival 2017.

He said he will be ‘walking on water’ during the gig with Ali Campbell and Mickey Virtue. UB40 will perform on Saturday, June 17, at Riverside Park, in Newark. Astro said: “I think it is our first time being in Newark since the 80s, I really can’t wait.”

The band promise big things for their set, as Astro said: “We want to cram as many things as we can into a two-hour show. We can have a party on stage.”

Referring to the fans who have supported the band, Astro said: “They have been totally loyal.” He added: “I can’t wait for people to come and see how good we are.”

UB40 will be joined by Level 42, Mark King and The Original Wailers.

Astro spoke of Level 42, ‘mates from back in the day’, and The Wailers, who have toured with UB40 in the United States. He said: “The crowd are going to love them.”

The Newark Festival 2017 is on Friday, June 16, Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18.

Coun David Lloyd, leader of Newark Town Council said: “I am delighted that the Newark Festival with LGH Live will be staged for a sixth year.”

For more information and tickets, visit: www.newarkfestival.co.uk