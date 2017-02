The next Unplugged session in the National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD) falls on Tuesday, February 7, from 6.30pm to 9pm.

Everyone is welcome, whether singing or playing an instrument, and new members are encouraged to come along and take part.

This will be the first Unplugged session of 2017, as there was no session held in January.

Members will meet in the cafe area at the NCCD

Hot and cold refreshments are available.