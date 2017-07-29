Unplugged session at arts venue

The next Unplugged session at the National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD) is on Tuesday, August 1, from 6.30pm to 9pm.

Everyone is welcome, whether singing or playing an instrument, and new members are encouraged to come along and take part.

This is an event which takes place on the first Tuesday of the month.

Members will meet in the cafe area at the NCCD.

Refreshments are available.

For details, call 01529 300331 or 07739 017183.