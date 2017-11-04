Unplugged session at arts venue

The next Unplugged session at Sleaford’s National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD) is on Tuesday, November 7, from 6.30pm.

Everyone is welcome, whether singing or playing an instrument, and new members are encouraged to come along.

This event takes place on the first Tuesday of the month.

Members will meet in the cafe area at the NCCD, in Navigation Wharf.

Refreshments are available.

For details, call 01529 300331 or 07739 017183.