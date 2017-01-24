New art exhibition opens this weekend

Eight artists will exhibit in the fourth biennial open exhibition held at The Collection, in Lincoln.

Open East Midlands (OPEM) 4 opens this Saturday, January 28, showcasing the work of eight winning artists.

Regional and local artists have been chosen by industry experts Elinor Morgan, a writer and curator, and Brian Griffiths, an artist.

Artists exhibiting are Reece Straw, Jake Kent, Stephanie Douet, Jake Moore, Selina Mosinski, Matthew Chesney, Ellen Brady and Colette Griffin.

They were chosen due to the quality and originality of their work.

Access officer at The Collection, Ashley Gallant, said: “It’s the fourth time we’ve curated OPEM and we love it because it showcases exciting talent from our region.

“This is the first time some of the artists have been part of a museum show, a goal for many aspiring artists.

“The chosen artists all receive funding to create new artworks, which is unusual for open submission shows.

“It’s really fantastic to be able to show work being made in the region.”

The exhibition will include sculptures, paintings, print-making, drawings, fountains and film.

Exhibiting artists are funded through the Heslam Trust and National Portfolio Organisation to create an original piece for the show.

One of the eight artists will also be chosen to host a solo show at the Usher Gallery, in Lincoln.

The free exhibition is open daily, from 10am to 4pm, and runs until April.

For further details, visit: www.thecollectionmuseum.com