New exhibition at Carre Gallery in Sleaford

Paintings inspired by landscapes in Sleaford and Boston will be on show at an exhibition at the Carre Gallery, in Carre Street.

The exhibition from Glynne James is called As Time Goes By, and will be on show to the public from this Monday, August 21.

Glynne, who now lives in Boston, lived in Sleaford for 35 years after moving to Lincolnshire in 1974.

The paintings in As Time Goes By depict Fenland landscapes, with paintings inspired by Sleaford and Boston. There will also be a few paintings of Venetian landscapes, in his words ‘to confuse the audience’.

It will include sunsets, seasonal changes, and dramatic weather shifts.

Glynne will be at the gallery on Tuesday, August 22, Thursday, August 24, Friday, August 25, Sunday, August 27, Monday, August 28, Thursday, August 31, and the final day of the exhibition, Saturday, September 2.

Glynne will be available to discuss his work, and also his love of landscapes.

Glynne’s paintings are also exhibited in galleries in Fulbeck, Lincoln, Swineshead, Canterbury, London and Norwich.

Details of these galleries and images of his work can be found online at www.glynnejamesart.com