New exhibition at NCCD will honour fallen soldiers

An exhibition commemorating 11 men who died during the First World War is to open at the National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD) in Sleaford.

Entitled Decorated, the exhibition has been created by Nigel Cheney and will debut this Saturday, September 9, at the venue in Navigation Wharf.

Decorated will honour the 11 men from his home village of Naseby, in Northamptonshire, who died during the First World War, and are remembered on a lion war memorial in the village.

A spokesman said: “This is a deeply personal exhibition and collection of work by Cheney, who is actually continuing in the vein of his late uncle in attempting to tell the story of the 11 servicemen who paid the ultimate price fighting for their country nearly a century ago.

“In Decorated, Cheney is attempting to reinvigorate the stories and highlight the sacrifice of the men whose deaths had such a catastrophic impact on their community.”

The exhibition will feature 11 uniforms, one for each man commemorated on the Naseby lion memorial.

Each uniform will have prints, drawings and stitchings to highlight who they were as an individual.

The exhibition will be on show at the NCCD until Sunday, November 5.