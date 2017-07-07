New exhibition at Sleaford arts venue

An exhibition from a ceramicist, photographer, writer and filmmaker will be opening this Saturday, July 8, at Sleaford’s National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD).

Jane Perryman presents her exhibition Containing Time at the venue in Navigation Wharf.

Containing Time will examine the interlocking themes of materials, environment, time and journeys through an exploration of randomly found material.

It will consist of various mediums from pencil rubbings to poems derived from the artist’s photography of objects.

According to Jane, her poems use ‘the senses of sight, hearing, taste and smell to describe text and poetry moment and experience of finding’.

The NCCD will host a handling session in which the public can use their touch senses to explore artwork.

Jane is known internationally for developing the processes of smoke firing and transforming them into a contemporary art form.

There will be an opportunity to meet Jane at the opening event this Saturday, July 8, between 11am and 2pm at the NCCD.

To find out more about the artist and the exhibition, visit www.nationalcraftanddesign.org.uk