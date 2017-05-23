New KFC opening at Sleaford

A KFC restaurant is set to open in Sleaford in the coming months as a national chain launches its recruitment drive for new staff.

Eurogarages, based in Lancashire, has announced it is planning to open a new KFC restaurant at Sleaford. It currently runs businesses on the Holdingham roundabout on the A17 Sleaford bypass having acquired Little Chef in a deal in February this year.

According to recruitment site, Indeed, the company is seeking to employ a new General Manager for its ‘new restaurant’ offering a £35,000 salary.

The exact site of the new restaurant is to be confirmed.