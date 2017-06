A midsummer dance will be held at The Venue, in Navenby, on Saturday, June 24.

Guests can waltz, jive and tango to music from 12 To The Bar.

There will also be a licensed bar provided by The George Hotel, at Leadenham.

Doors open at 7pm, with music from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

Tickets priced at £10 are available from Navenby Antiques on 01522 811271, from tickets@12tothebar.com, or from Robin on 07707 457015.