Opportunity to get active by taking part in sport

Two days of sport and activity returns to Sleaford this Saturday and Sunday, July 22 and 23.

1Life Leisure Centre, in East Road, and Carre’s Grammar School, in Northgate, will be open.

Rachel Belcher of Active Lincolnshire said: “It’s great to see this weekend getting bigger and better every year.”

Josh Wright, from 1Life, commented: “We are working closely with Active Lincolnshire to keep everyone active throughout the summer.”

1Life Leisure Centre is offering squash, and climbing wall sessions from 10am to 1pm on Saturday.

Carre’s Grammar School is giving new users a free weekend pass to the gym between 9am and 3pm, free outdoor tennis, basketball hire, a one-hour hire of a quarter of a football pitch, and free badminton, table tennis, indoor football and indoor basketball for one hour.

To book a gym pass, and outdoor tennis and basketball call 01529 308742, or for indoor activities and football call 01529 308746.

For more, visit www.activelincolnshire.com/activityfinder/