Opportunity to join choir founded by Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist

A choir which was founded by a Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist is to be launched in Sleaford next month.

The All For One (AFO) choir are looking for singers in Sleaford and the surrounding area to come and join them.

Founder of AFO Helen Garnett appeared on Britain’s Got Talent with her three daughters, Abi, Anna and Rachel, as The Garnett Family.

The group made it to the semi-finals of the show, and are still performing as The Garnett Family now.

Following the show, Helen went on to found AFO, which now has choirs in Hull, Leeds, and one soon to launch in Lincoln.

Running the Sleaford choir will be Tara Stafford-Allen, the founding member of 1940s vintage trio The Blighty Belles.

Helen Garnett said: “We have had so many people contacting us from Sleaford asking us to set up an AFO choir.

“We feel the wonderful local and surrounding communities will be really supportive of such a great choir and we look forward to seeing the choir grow and take part in events in and around the area.”

The first session in Sleaford will be at The Legionnaire’s Club, in Southgate, on Monday, September 11, at 7.30pm.

The choir will meet every Monday evening. For more, visit www.allforonechoir.com