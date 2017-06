An evening of music is set to be held at RAF College Cranwell, next Sunday, July 9.

Lincolnshire Philharmonia Orchestra present the concert New World in the Whittle Hall.

Audiences will hear compositions from von Suppè, Vaughan Williams, Dvorák and Grieg.

Tickets are priced at £7.50 for adults, and £4 for accompanied children under 16.

To reserve, call Jason Rose on 07402 181408 or email jason.rose104@mod.uk