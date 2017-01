Sleaford In Tune organ and keyboard club is hosting an afternoon concert by Nicholas Martin today (Thursday).

The recital will be at Leasingham Village Hall at 2.30pm.

There will be music for all tastes including marches, classical, Latin American, Big Band and themes from the shows.

Everyone is welcome and there is ample parking available.

Admission is £6 for members and £7 for visitors. including refreshments.