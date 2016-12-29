Pantomime shows are not to be missed

There is still time to catch pantomime performances of Beauty and The Beast and Cinderella in Lincoln.

Lincoln Drill Hall presents Beauty and The Beast, with shows running until Tuesday, January 3.

A spokesman for the show said: “Glittering costumes, stunning sets, sing-along songs, dazzling choreography, jokes and slapstick, special effects and a multi-talented cast all come together to make this a magical show to remember!”

Tickets are priced at £17 for adults, and £13 for children.

To book, visit: www.lincolndrillhall.com/events

There is also Cinderella at New Theatre Royal in Lincoln, which stars some familiar faces.

Former Atomic Kitten member and TV favourite Kerry Katona, CBBC star Chris Johnson, Coronation Street’s Ian Reddington and Rebekah Lowings make up the cast.

Performances of Cinderella are running until Sunday, January 8.

Tickets are priced between £19 and £23 for adults, and between £16 and £20 for children and seniors.

To book tickets, visit: www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk.