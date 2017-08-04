Search

Pick up a bargain in Billingborough

Billingborough. EMN-140714-174953001
A village garage sale is taking place in Billingborough on Saturday, August 12.

The sale is in aid of St Andrew’s Church and will take place from 10am-2pm.

Maps detailing the garages will be available from the church, along with refreshments.