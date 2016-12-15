Planning well underway for music festival

Organisers are calling for sponsors to help support Sleaford Live Festival in 2017.

The festival opens on Friday, April 28 and ends on Sunday, May 7.

Organisers need sponsors from venues to help support the event, and are encouraging acts who wish to perform to come forward.

Venues put on events throughout Sleaford, and Sleaford Live Festival helps to promote these events.

Volunteers are needed to help with preparation for the popular festival, and helping oversee the running of the festival.

Leaflets will be distributed around Sleaford promoting live music, theatre, dance and other styles of performance.

Sleaford Live Festival 2016 attracted more than 2,000 visitors and was made up of 50 separate events.

These included comedians performing in Leasingham, rock music at Sleaford Cricket Club and morris dancers in the Market Place.

If you are a performer, have a suitable venue in Sleaford, would like to offer sponsorship or volunteer at the festival you can contact organisers.

Email, info@sleafordlive.co.uk or visit www.sleafordlive.co.uk to find out further details.

Search Sleaford Live Festival on Facebook to keep up to date with announcements.