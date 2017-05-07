Play pays tribute to village show

In tribute to the 150th anniversary of the Heckington Show this year, an amateur dramatic group are putting on a show at Heckington Village Hall.

Heckington Players present A Fete Worse Than Death by Richard James next week.

The story follows Ray Martin, the actor behind Inspector Brady and hundreds of other roles. Ray plans to open the village fete but things do not go to plan as he must solve a murder.

Joining Ray will be fete organiser Trish, parish spinster Miss Parmenter, local vicar Father Mike, historical re-enactor Nigel, and chairman of the village fete committee Malcolm and his wife Bunny.

In keeping with the play’s setting, Heckington Village Hall will be transformed into a village fete for audiences to admire.

Shows run from next Thursday, May 11, to Saturday, May 13, and performances are at 7.30pm every evening.

Tickets are priced at £9 from www.heckingtonplayers.co.uk, via the Heckington Players Facebook page, or by calling TicketSource on 0333 666 3366.

A £1.50 processing and postage fees applies to bookings made over the telephone.

Tickets can also be ordered by a completing a form along with payment at the Pop In Cafe, in Heckington.