Raising funds in support of care provider

A plants, pots and paintings sale will be held in Osbournby, near Sleaford, in aid of St Barnabas Hospice.

Next Saturday, July 22, the event will take place at The Whichcote Arms from 10am to 3pm.

There will be plants for sale, as well as pottery made by members of Newton Pottery Group.

There will also be paintings and cards, with pupils from Osbournby School holding an exhibition of work.

For details, call Doreen on 01529 455525 or Liz on 01529 497060.