Raising money for charitable cause

A drama group based in a village near Sleaford are preparing for an up-coming pantomime performance.

Billingborough Amateur Theatre Society (BATS) are deep in rehearsals for their production of Aladdin.

The cast is made up of younger and older members of BATS, which includes about 14 people.

BATS was reformed in 2014 by Karen Goodale.

Karen is seeking for new members to join BATS and help put on bigger productions in the future.

She said: “We are trying to give a sense of community spirit.”

The performances are on Friday, January 20, Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22 in Billingborough Village Hall.

Tickets are priced at £5 from Billingborough Post Office. For children aged three and under there is no fee.

There will be matinee showings at 2.30pm and evening performances at 7.30pm.

Proceeds from the matinee on Sunday, January 22, will be going to Make A Wish UK, who grant the wishes of children and young people with life-threatening illnesses.