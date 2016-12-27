Remember loved ones at Snowdrop charity walk

There will be a chance to remember lost loved ones while raising money for a bereavement charity at a walk near Sleaford next year.

The snowdrop walk will take place at Whisby Nature Park, at Thorpe-on-the-Hill, on Sunday, February 12, from noon to 3pm.

The event is being held in support of Child Bereavement UK.

The charity supports families and educates professionals when a baby or child of any age dies or is dying or when a child is facing bereavement.

Every year, it trains more than 8,000 professionals, helping them to better understand and meet the needs of grieving families.

A small donation to the charity on the day of the walk will give participants a snowdrop to plant in a specified area of remembrance to honour a lost loved one.

Lubbe and Sons (Bulbs), of Pinchbeck, near Spalding, has sponsored the event by supplying organisers with 5,000 snowdrops.

For more information, email community_initiatives@n-kesteven.gov.uk or visit www.facebook.com/snowdropwalk.